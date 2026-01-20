‘These people are professionals!’ Trump blasts ‘insurrectionists’ who stormed Minnesota church, calls Tim Walz ‘corrupt politician’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 19) said that he watched the footage of agitators storming the Church in Minnesota, calling them “professionals”. Labelling them as “troublemakers”, the US President called for the “insurrectionists” to be thrown in jail or out of the country. Trump also warned Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar, representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, calling them “corrupt politicians”.

“Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists. These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act. They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing. They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country.”

He further attacked Walz and Omar, who he accused of having a networth of over $30 million. Calling them “corrupt politicians”, Trump demanded an investigation into the two democrats.

“The first to go should be Walz, and Fake Sleazebag, Ilhan Omar, who is supposedly worth over $30 Million Dollars, even though she’s never had anything but a Government job. Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!”

As the anti-ICE protest continued in Minnesota following the killing of Renee Good by an immigration agent, a mob of agitators stormed a church on Sunday (Jan 17) in St Paul, Minnesota, disrupting the worship service.

The tensions flared after protesters claimed that a pastor inside the church was affiliated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Following the incident, White House Press Secretary said that Trump will not tolerate intimidation and harassment of Christians at their place of worship. She also said that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

In the videos of the incident shared on social media, protesters can be heard chanting, “Justice for Renee Good” and “Who needs justice, we need justice” as they interrupted the church service.

In a statement on X, ICE said, “Agitators aren’t just targeting our officers. Now they’re targeting churches, too. They’re going from hotel to hotel, church to church, hunting for federal law enforcement who are risking their lives to protect Americans.”