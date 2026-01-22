/Trump unveils Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos

United States President Donald Trump formally announced the first charter of his 'Board of Peace' to oversee Gaza reconstruction on Thursday (Jan 22), which is likely to expand its remit to other conflict zones around the world including Ukraine. And to make it a more recognisable body, Trump has invited several countries including India to join as members.

The body will work "in conjunction" with the United Nations, as UN has not used "it's potential". said Trump after formally signing the documents establishing 'Board of Peace'.

While speaking at the launch Trump strictly said that Hamas must lay down their arms under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

"They have to give up their weapons, and if they don't do that, it's going to be the end of them," Trump said.

What is Trump's 'Board of Peace'?

The announcement of the formation of the board was made on January 15, as part of phase two of Trumps 20-point peace plan endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The Board aims to oversee demilitarisation, humanitarian relief, infrastructure rebuilding, and the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Ali Shaath.

Trump sees this "as a potential substitute for the UN . . . a kind of parallel unofficial body to deal with other conflicts beyond Gaza."

The US, “depending on its performance in Gaza” will consider expanding the board’s remit to include other global conflicts, like Russia-Ukraine and Azerbaijan-Armenia, according to FT

The board's remit is also likely to be expanded to Venezuela, which is already in turmoil after the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the US.