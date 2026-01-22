/‘AI-powered teaching’: Google, Microsoft and Anthropic roll out AI tools for teachers

Google, Microsoft and Anthropic have launched new artificial intelligence tools for teachers this week, signalling a growing race among tech giants to shape how AI is used in classrooms. The announcements come at a time when many educators remain cautious about the impact of AI on learning.

These companies unveiled separate initiatives aimed at teachers, students and schools, promising better access to AI tools, training and support. However, a new survey suggests that concerns around student dependence, critical thinking and data privacy remain strong among faculty members.

Anthropic partners with Teach For All

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Anthropic announced a partnership with non-profit organisation Teach For All to bring AI tools and training to more than 100,000 educators across 63 countries, reaching over 1.5 million students. The initiative, called the AI Literacy & Creator Collective, will give teachers access to Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude.

Unlike many other AI programmes, Anthropic said teachers will help shape how the technology develops. Educators will act as “co-architects”, offering feedback on how AI should be designed and used in classrooms.

According to Wendy Kopp, CEO of Teach For All, teachers must play a central role if AI is to make education more fair and effective. She said educators should guide how AI tools are built, rather than simply adapting to them.

Anthropic partners with Teach For All Photograph: ()

Google and Microsoft expand education AI

Google introduced its biggest education-focused AI push so far at the Bett UK 2026 conference. The company announced free SAT practice exams through its Gemini assistant, with content reviewed by The Princeton Review. Google also announced that Khan Academy’s Writing Coach will now run on Gemini, offering writing feedback to students from Classes 5 to 12.

In addition, Google said Gemini will be available across its Workspace for Education tools, including Gmail, Docs, Slides and Sheets, at no extra cost to schools.

Meanwhile, Microsoft launched its Elevate for Educators programme. The initiative offers free professional training, AI-focused certifications developed with ISTE+ASCD, and access to educator networks in more than 13 languages. Microsoft said the programme supports its goal of helping 20 million people gain AI skills over the next two years.

Teachers remain cautious about AI

Despite the push from tech companies, many educators remain uneasy. A survey of 1,057 faculty members, released by the American Association of Colleges and Universities and Elon University, found that 95 percent believe AI will increase student overreliance on technology. Around 90 percent said it could weaken critical thinking skills.

The survey also showed that 68 percent of faculty feel their institutions have not prepared them properly to use AI in teaching, while nearly one in four said they do not use AI tools at all.

Eddie Watson, vice president for digital innovation at AAC&U, said the findings show higher education is at a turning point, with strong warnings from faculty that AI may harm learning if not used carefully.

Privacy and data concerns

Privacy experts have also raised concerns as AI adoption in schools accelerates. While companies must follow student data protection laws such as FERPA in the United States, enforcement has often been weak.

Some experts warn that student data protections may fade after graduation, while others suggest companies may be focused on building long-term user loyalty.