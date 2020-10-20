PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm today

Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the nation at 6pm on Tuesday, the Indian PM announced on Twitter today.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens this evening," the Indian prime minister said.

The Indian prime minister has addressed the nation several times in the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic and spoken on various issues including the nationwide lockdown which was announced on March 24 in a televised address.

PM Modi has also spoken earlier about measures to curb the pandemic and announced economic and welfare packages.

The Indian prime minister's address comes as the country reported a drop of below 50,000 in coronavirus cases after nearly three months.

The death toll due to the virus in the country has climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of daily deaths across the country has also dropped going below 600 for the second consecutive day with active COVID-19 cases below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.