PM Modi takes sarcastic jibe at Mallikarjun Kharge after Congress releases 'Black Paper'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Feb 8) while bidding farewell to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, reacted to Congress' release of the 'Black Paper' which it states would highlight the failures of the ruling BJP government.

Taking a jibe at the grand old party, PM Modi thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for coming out with the paper dubbing it as "kaala teeka" (to ward off the evil eye) amid the good work being done by his government.

Modi also referred to black robes worn by opposition MPs in the House as a mark of protest and said, "We also saw a fashion parade in the Rajya Sabha when some members came in black clothes."