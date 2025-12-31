/PM Modi sends condolence letter to Khaleda Zia's son as Jaishankar attends Dhaka funeral

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his personal condolences to the family of Begum Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, who died on 30 December after a prolonged illness at the age of 80. Modi's message was delivered via a letter handed over by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Tarique Rahman, Zia's son and acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), during a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Jaishankar's visit marked India's official representation at Zia's state funeral, which drew thousands of mourners for the Namaz-e-Janaza prayers at the parliament complex before her burial beside her late husband, Ziaur Rahman.

In the letter, Modi described the loss as a "profound personal" one, writing: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of your mother, Her Excellency Begum Khaleda Zia... Please accept my heartfelt condolences on this profound personal loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace." He recalled his 2015 meeting with Zia in Dhaka, praising her as "a leader of rare resolve and conviction" and the first woman to serve as Bangladesh's prime minister.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"She made many important contributions to the development of Bangladesh, as well as to the strengthening of India-Bangladesh relations," PM Modi added. Looking ahead, the Indian PM expressed confidence in the continuation of bilateral ties: “While her passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her vision and legacy will endure. I am confident that her ideals will be carried forward under your able leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and will continue to serve as a guiding light to ensure a new beginning and the enrichment of the deep and historic partnership between India and Bangladesh.” The letter also extended sympathies to the people of Bangladesh, noting their "remarkable strength and dignity" and expressing hope that they would be guided by "shared values, democratic traditions, and a deep sense of national unity" in moving forward.

EAM Jaishankar, who arrived in Dhaka shortly before the funeral and departed after a few hours, confirmed the handover on social media, stating he had conveyed "deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India". The visit of India's foreign minister is seen as significant.

The event occurred amid strained India-Bangladesh relations following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina last year. India's gesture includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's planned visit to the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Thursday to sign the condolence book.