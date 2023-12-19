PM Modi says Oppn frustrated after polls rout, hence giving ‘political spin’ to parliament security breach

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (Dec 19) that the Opposition has been giving a "political spin" to the Parliament security breach — an event which should have been unequivocally condemned by everyone.

PM Modi's remarks came in the aftermath of unprecedented scenes of protests and bulk suspensions in Parliament over the security breach incident.

On December 13, two men disrupted the Indian Parliament when they set off a smoke canister inside the legislature in a major security breach after jumping onto the floor of the Lower House of the Parliament from an overhead visitors' gallery. They were carrying canisters which started emitting yellow smoke, which led to chaos in the House.

Quoting party sources, news agency ANI reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership said while addressing the Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday that the ongoing protests both inside and outside the Parliament were the Opposition's way of venting out its frustration after being routed in three of the five states that went to polls last month.

At the last BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi said: "Whatever happened in Parliament recently, those who believe in democracy will not accept such an act. This act should have been condemned."

He added, "However, unfortunately, what I have been witnessing is that the Opposition is letting out its frustration of losing in the election and giving a political spin to the entire act."

Watch: India's opposition bloc key meet underway amidst the mass suspension of MPs from Parliament × BJP's Parliamentary Party includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, and usually meets every week during sessions. The one that happened on Tuesday was probably the last of the year.

PM Modi said the act of the Opposition of giving "muted and indirect support" to the Parliament security breach is worrisome.

The Opposition lawmakers have been disrupting the proceedings in both Houses demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.

In the aftermath, a total of 141 Members of Parliament, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended since December 14.

"The Opposition members coming out in defence of the accused in the Parliament breach incident and making statements such as 'what else could they have done' is worrisome and condemnable," the sources quoted PM Modi as saying.