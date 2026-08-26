/Fish market named after PM Modi? What's the latest fish controversy in Indian politics

A controversy erupted in Gujarat's Surat after the board of a local fish market built by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to news agency PTI, a large board with PM Modi's photo in the corner and the words reading 'Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market' was put up at the entrance of the newly-built market at Lakkadkot in the Nanpura area. The board also carried the name of The Surat Fish Merchant Association (SFMA).

Why some traders opposed it and what was the explanation given?

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A section of traders objected to the move citing PM Modi's vegetarianism. "Narendra Modi has never consumed seafood in his life and is a pure vegetarian. Because Modi is a vegetarian, this board should not be put up," Surendra Lashkari, a fish trader, was quoted as saying by PTI.

As controversy erupted, SMC, the Surat civic body that built the fish market, has clarified that the naming process is yet to be completed. SMC Executive Engineer of the Central Zone RD Ganjawala said that the SFMA, the fish merchant association which also featured on the hoarding, had submitted a written application to the SMC Standing Committee chairman and Central Zone authorities seeking to name the facility after PM Modi. "The board was put up without an official resolution. We have informed them about it and they have given a verbal assurance that they will take it down themselves," Ganjawala said.

Nevertheless, Surat Fish Merchant Association (SFMA) defended the move, citing the ₹3 crore provided by the government under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the construction of the market.

'Fish' controversy in Indian politics?

Controversy related to fish has been a common thing in Indian politics. Just last week, fish servings during a welcome programme for Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai in Ayodhya during the holy month of Sawan sparked a major row. The UP Congress president visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman Garhi but a video surfaced on social media showing fish being prepared at a banquet hall, where the welcome programme was organised for Rai, Congress state in-charge Rajpal Gautam, national spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh and Purvanchal in-charge Abhishek Dutt. BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta slammed the grand-old party for making fun of “Sanatan faith.”

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Two weeks ago, UP Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad controversially claimed that fish cooked without onion and garlic can be considered vegetarian, inviting a major ire on social media.