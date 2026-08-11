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Some great lakes fish could be upward of 400 years old

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 23:31 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 23:31 IST
A new study says Michigan's Lake Sturgeon may live for as long as 427 years, turning these already famous 'living dinosaurs' into some of the oldest freshwater animals on the planet.

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