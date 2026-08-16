Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /PM Modi’s ‘dimagi naxals’ remark sparks political row, Chidambaram says 'proud' to be one

PM Modi’s ‘dimagi naxals’ remark sparks political row, Chidambaram says 'proud' to be one

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 14:01 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 14:01 IST
PM Modi’s ‘dimagi naxals’ remark sparks political row, Chidambaram says 'proud' to be one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech

Story highlights

PM Modi’s ‘dimagi Naxals’ remark in his Independence Day speech triggered a political row, with Congress leader P Chidambaram and TMC MP Mahua Moitra sarcastically embracing the label. Opposition leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and CPI’s D Raja, criticised Modi’s remarks.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday A row broke out after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said that its time for the country to identify ‘dimagi naxals (intellectual naxals). Congress leaders and Cockroach Janta Party members have reacted to it. Former cabinet minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that he is proud to be a “dimagi naxal” while TMC MP Mahua Moitra identified herself as one. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said that these comments won't distract the people of the country.

How Opposition reacted?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, “I am proud to be a dimagi naxal.” Saurav Das rejected the Prime Minister’s classification of critical youth. “dimagi Naxal or whatever is not going to work, Prime Minister. How could you loosely brand educated young people ‘Naxalis’ etc.? Just because they question your government? Sheer arrogance! Sheer incompetence at resolving their problems?” Das said in a statement on X. CPI general secretary D Raja accused Modi of adding another label to right-wing tropes used to silence critics while ignoring pressing youth issues like education and employment. “PM Modi finds time and opportunity to target dissenters even on a solemn national occasion like Independence Day, conveniently forgetting what the people of India are asking of him and his government.” Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sarcastically embraced the label, posting, “I am a dimaagi Naxal. All cockroaches by definition are.” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh labelled the new terminology a “sure sign of desperation,” noting Modi’s evolving rhetoric against his critics.

What PM Modi had said?

Trending Stories

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that Maoist ideology had historically embedded itself in the corridors of power and advisory committees, influencing government policies for decades. “We must isolate these dimagi (intellectual) Naxals and connect the country’s young generation to the mainstream of transforming our nation into a developed nation.”

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

Trending Topics