/PM Modi’s ‘dimagi naxals’ remark sparks political row, Chidambaram says 'proud' to be one

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday A row broke out after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said that its time for the country to identify ‘dimagi naxals (intellectual naxals). Congress leaders and Cockroach Janta Party members have reacted to it. Former cabinet minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that he is proud to be a “dimagi naxal” while TMC MP Mahua Moitra identified herself as one. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said that these comments won't distract the people of the country.

How Opposition reacted?

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In a post on X, Chidambaram said, “I am proud to be a dimagi naxal.” Saurav Das rejected the Prime Minister’s classification of critical youth. “dimagi Naxal or whatever is not going to work, Prime Minister. How could you loosely brand educated young people ‘Naxalis’ etc.? Just because they question your government? Sheer arrogance! Sheer incompetence at resolving their problems?” Das said in a statement on X. CPI general secretary D Raja accused Modi of adding another label to right-wing tropes used to silence critics while ignoring pressing youth issues like education and employment. “PM Modi finds time and opportunity to target dissenters even on a solemn national occasion like Independence Day, conveniently forgetting what the people of India are asking of him and his government.” Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sarcastically embraced the label, posting, “I am a dimaagi Naxal. All cockroaches by definition are.” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh labelled the new terminology a “sure sign of desperation,” noting Modi’s evolving rhetoric against his critics.

What PM Modi had said?