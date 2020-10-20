PM Modi reviews coronavirus situation, urges caution against complacency

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday re-established the gravity of the coronavirus crisis in the country and urged caution ahead of the festive season, starting with the Navratri celebrations.

He said this is not the time to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

In his seventh address to the nation following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said many videos have surfaced in recent times that show many people having stopped taking precautions. "This is not the right thing to do," he said.

"If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk," the prime minister said.

Modi said, "Markets are lit and crowded again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but coronavirus still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last seven-eight months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate."

"People of India in their fight against coronavirus have come a long way from the Janata Curfew to today," he added.

The prime minister further asked media personnel, influencers and people on social media to campaign to spread awareness among the masses for following national guidelines on COVID-19.

In Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a decline in the past, he noted.

"COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 83 for one million population, while this is more than 600 in countries like USA, Brazil, Spain," Modi said in his 12-minute long address, adding, "the government is making all efforts to ensure that vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian."

"We all must remember, there can be no laxity till a medicine is found," PM Modi said.