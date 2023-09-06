PM Modi reacts to controversial ‘Sanatana Dharma' remark by Udhayanidhi Stalin, says needs 'proper response'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 6), while speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers ahead of the G20 Summit, reacted to the controversial ‘Sanatana Dharma' remark by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying that these comments need a "proper response".

The son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sparked a row on Saturday (September 2) by saying that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and must be "eradicated".

He then compared it with diseases like dengue and malaria, inviting sharp criticism.

"Few things cannot be opposed; they should only be abolished. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said.

I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.



I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke… https://t.co/Q31uVNdZVb — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023 ×

His comments triggered severe backlash on social media with several people calling for a case to be filed against him.

Stalin accuses BJP of ‘twisting’ his statement

On Sunday (September 3), Stalin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of ‘twisting’ his statement and spreading fake news.

Reiterating his claim of ‘abolishing’ Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi, while talking to the media, said that he will keep demanding this even in the future.

“I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed? When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?” Udhayanidhi said.

On his remarks that 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated', Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "I have already made my comment on social media..."

“What is Sanatana? Sanatana means nothing should be changed and all are permanent. But the Dravida model calls for change and all should be equal. BJP is twisting my statement and spreading fake news, it's their usual job. I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the INDIA Alliance and to divert that they are saying all this...DMK's policy is One clan, one God,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

