Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, as the two leaders agreed to cooperate in combating the menace through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

In a joint statement issued hours after they held talks on Tuesday, India and Qatar emphasised the "importance of dialogue, diplomacy for peaceful resolution of international disputes".

The Amir's two-day State visit to India on February 17 and February 18 "reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Qatar.

The leaders expressed optimism that this renewed partnership would continue to grow, benefiting the people of both countries and contributing to regional and global stability", the joint statement read.

"The two leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and agreed to cooperate in combating this menace through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms," it said.

The leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building, and to "strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and other transnational crimes," the joint statement said.

They also discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including the prevention of the use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation, and for disturbing social harmony, it added.

Earlier in the day, Modi and the Amir held wide-ranging talks with a focus on trade, investments, technology, energy, and people-to-people ties, further cementing the "deep and traditional relationship" between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on "regional and global issues" of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

