PM Modi on climate: what is 'Lifestyle for Environment'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the WEF Davos Agenda 2022 emphasised that the Indian industry supports the country's commitment towards "clean, green, sustainable and reliable energy".

The Indian prime minister assured that the Indian industry "will work with the government to accomplish net-zero target by 2070."

"This period of growth will also be green, it will also be clean, it will also be sustainable, it will also be reliable," India's prime minister said.

Also Read | ‘We offer a bouquet of hope to world’: Modi pitches ‘invest in India’ at WEF

Key features of PM Modi's speech:

PM Modi spoke out against "today's take, make, use and dispose economy and move towards a circular economy".

PM Modi said "Lifestyle for Environment" is useful for fighting climate challenges.

India's prime minister emphasised that the world should launch a peoples movement with "3 Ps" - "Pro Planet People".

PM Modi also attacked the "throw away culture" and "consumerism" asserting that it has made "climate challenge even more serious."

At COP26 in Glasgow last year, PM Modi had presented the basic foundation for "One World" concept explaining that the "word is- "LIFE...L, I, F, E, which means Lifestyle For Environment." The Indian prime minister had asked world leaders to embrace Lifestyle For Environment (LIFE) as a campaign.

The prime minister had said there should be "mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption". PM Modi has also resolved that India will cut carbon emissions by one billion tonnes till 2030.

(With inputs from Agencies)