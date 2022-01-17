‘We offer a bouquet of hope to world’: Modi pitches ‘invest in India’ at WEF Davos 2022

Highlighting the various measures taken by India to strengthen the “ease of doing business”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special address to the world leaders on Monday said that it was the best time to invest in India.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Modi said India is focused on reforms in the right direction and the global economic experts have praised India's decisions.

“India offers a bouquet of hope to the world. It includes our trust in democracy; it includes our technology, our temperament and talent," he said.

“In 2014, there were maybe a hundred registered startups in India. Now, the number has crossed 60 thousand. We also have more than 80 unicorns now, more than 40 of them achieved that status just last year," he added.

The prime minister also pointed out India's innovations in technology and digital infrastructure, rapid adaptation of technologies like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), technological solutions like Arogya Setu and CoWin, and tax reforms to strengthen ease of doing business in the country.

“In 2014, there were a few hundred registered startups in India. Today, their number has crossed 60,000 with more than 10,000 of them registered in the last six months. More than 50 lakh (5 million) software developers are working in the country today," Modi said.

Asserting that India is making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years, Modi said this period of growth would be “green and clean” as well as “sustainable and reliable”.

He also said India is fighting another COVID-19 wave with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth.

“We will fulfil all the expectations that the entire world has from us,” he said.

PM Modi said India is now becoming the “new, attractive” investment destination because of several initiatives taken by the government that appeal to the business community.

(With inputs from agencies)