PM Modi offers prayers, addresses nation from Ujjain Mahakal temple

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The first phase of the Rs 850 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project will thereafter be dedicated to the deity by him today.

The temple precinct will nearly triple in size as a result of the redevelopment. The project's overall price tag is close to Rs 850 crore.

The Phase-l of the "Mahakal Lok" project, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), would aid pilgrims who visit the temple by giving them access to top-notch contemporary facilities.

"Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases." said the PMO.

Before speaking to a group, he frequently prays at the Bharat Mata Mandir. The 108 stambhs (pillars) along the Mahakal Path show Lord Shiva in his dance form, Anand Tandav Swaroop. Along the Mahakal Path, there are several statues representing the life of Lord Shiva.

Also Read: Japan reopens for tourists after two-and-a-half years of Covid restrictions

The mural wall along the path is based on tales from the Shiva Purana, including those about the act of creation, Ganesha's birth, the tale of Sati, and the tale of Daksha, among others.

There are fountains and a monument of Shiva in the 2.5-hectare Plaza area, which is bordered by a lotus pond. With the use of artificial intelligence and security cameras, the Integrated Command and Control Center will continuously monitor the whole facility.

(with inputs from agencies)