/PM Modi meets Paraguayan President, holds talks on agriculture, pharma, technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Paraguayan President Santiago Pena at Hyderabad House. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, pharma, technology, renewable energy, and health.



Further, President Pena strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the Indian people. The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.



Sharing some pictures of the meet on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging talks with President @SantiPenap of Paraguay at Hyderabad House. They discussed enhancing cooperation in the fields on agriculture, Pharma, technology, renewable energy, health, critical minerals, railways & people to people contacts."



"President @SantiPenap strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam & expressed solidarity with the Indian people. Both sides also exchanged views on global & regional issues of mutual interest," he added.



Further, PM Modi stated on X, "Had a productive meeting with the President of Paraguay, Santiago Pena in Delhi. Paraguay is a valued partner in South America and our nations are connected by shared values."



"Our talks covered diverse subjects, prime among which was close economic cooperation. There is immense potential in boosting trade linkages. We see sectors such as digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, health and space as key areas where our nations can work together," he added.



Notably, Paraguay President is in India at the invitation of PM Modi from June 2 to 4.



He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and business representatives. President Pena will also visit Mumbai, before returning to Paraguay on 04 June 2025.



In Mumbai, President Pena will meet the state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders.



The State Visit of President Pena will be his first visit to India and only the second visit by a President of Paraguay, as per MEA.



India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on September 13, 1961, cultivating warm and friendly ties between the two nations. Both countries have since developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and information technology.