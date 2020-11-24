PM Modi meets CMs: Kejriwal blames Covid spike on pollution, Mamata demands GST dues 

In a virtual conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the chief ministers of the eight states where COVID-19 have seen a sudden rise post the festive season.

During the first leg of this PM-CM meeting, he took stock of the Covid-19 situation in these states.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat are the 8 states that are plagued with rising Covid cases as India intensifies its fight against the pandemic.

In the first leg of the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the sudden spike on pollution.

He said though the national capital saw a sudden spike of 8,600 cases on November 10, the positivity rate has been steadily decreasing since.

He urged for an additional 1,000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till the third wave lasts.

A presentation was made during the meeting which said the national capital has seen an average 111 deaths in the last one week. Maharashtra`s average death was found to be 93 in the last one week. Rajasthan`s positivity rate was found to be 21 per cent in last week which was very high.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra`s Udhhav Thackeray, Rajasthan`s Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat`s Vijay Rupani were also in attendance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were also present during the meeting as were V.K. Paul of the Niti Aayog, the Cabinet Secretary and the Union Health Secretary.

During the meeting, Banerjee claimed that the state`s performance on Covid was affected due to the international border it shares with other countries.

She also raised the issue of the GST dues that the Centre owes it.

Ahead of the meeting, the Rajasthan government had hiked fine to Rs 500 for those who were not adhering to wearing of masks. It was mentioned during the PM-CM meeting as well, by the state.

Shah cited examples of the US and Europe to urge states to exercise caution.

He advised the eight states -- in the Covid Red Zone -- to stringently ensure that all wear masks while in public places and maintain physical distancing, besides the high level of hygiene.

The Union Health Secretary said that the Covid situation in four states particularly -- Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Maharashtra needs careful monitoring in the days to come.

