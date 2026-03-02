/PM Modi meets Canadian counterpart Carney, delegation level talks to be held

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mark J Carney of Canada in the national capital on Monday. The leaders met at the Hyderabad House and are set to hold delegation-level talks. Earlier on Monday, EAM S Jaishankar spoke to Carney and appreciated his commitment to building a strong relationship between the two countries.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership," the EAM' wrote on X.

The Canadian Prime Minister landed in the national capital on Sunday evening after his visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Carney is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March. This marks Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February.

The high-level discussions, scheduled for today at Hyderabad House, will see the two Prime Ministers hold delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.