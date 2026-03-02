/Act immediately against 'illegal acts of force', Iran's foreign minister appeals in letter to UN

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has written to the United Nations protesting against the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strike by Israel and the United Nations. In an official letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council Araghchi accused Washington and Tel Aviv of blatant aggression.

Aragchi urged the international community act immediately against "illegal acts of force" that threaten global peace and security. He sought urgent steps in halting the conflict and bring about diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran wants a dialogue with his government to which he has agreed.

How was Khamenei killed?

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint air strike by Israel and the United States. The death of Khamenei, 86, was announced by the the state-run IRNA news on Sunday.