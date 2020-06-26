PM Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan'

On Thursday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" through a video conference, along with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The programme has been launched with the aim of helping 1.25 crore migrant workers who have lost their jobs due to the nationwide lockdown that was initiated to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, the way the Prime Minister has shown the direction to the country and gave the message of 'Jaan bhi aur Jahaan bhi' is highly appreciable. Following a similar direction, Uttar Pradesh is working for the welfare of its labourers by providing them employment," said Yogi Adityanath.

"Over 35 lakh migrants returned to Uttar Pradesh and over 30 lakh migrant workers were also covered under skill mapping," he added.

The programme will create jobs for the displaced and unemployed migrants labourers, and also aims at establishing partnerships with industry and other organisations.

In order to generate employment with a thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20.

