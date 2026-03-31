/PM Modi inaugurates Samrat Samprati Museum in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Mahavir Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Sangrahalay, Jain Heritage Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the auspicious occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday (March 31, 2026). Emphasising the lasting traditions of Koba Tirth, the Prime Minister observed that the practices of learning, spiritual discipline, and self-restraint have thrived at this sacred place for many years. He highlighted that the preservation of values, cultivation of sanskaras, and promotion of knowledge together form a triveni, a confluence that serves as the core foundation of Indian civilization.



“Koba Tirth is steeped in spiritual tranquillity, a place where the tapasya of so many Jain Munis and saints finds expression, and where creation and service naturally blossom,” PM Modi said. “Keeping this triveni flowing uninterrupted is the shared responsibility of all of us,” he affirmed.



Expressing his happiness, PM Modi stated that the timeless knowledge of Jain Dharma and the rich heritage of India have been preserved for several years, conceived by the saints to present ancient wisdom to the next generation in new and contemporary forms. “Today, that grand vision has been realised in the form of the Samrat Samprati Sangrahalay, a sacred centre of Jain philosophy, Indian culture, and our ancient heritage,” stated PM Modi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Samrat Samprati's historical importance

Reflecting on the historical importance of Samrat Samprati, the Prime Minister said that while many civilizations have produced renowned thinkers and philosophers, rulers in different parts of the world often set aside their ideals when faced with the demands of power, creating a gap between philosophy and governance. In contrast, he described Samrat Samprati as more than just a historical ruler, calling him a link between India’s philosophical principles and their practical application.



“In India, rulers like Samrat Samprati treated power as service and sadhana, expanding ahimsa from the throne, and propagating satya (Truth), asteya (non-stealing), and aparigraha ( non-possessiveness) with utmost detachment and selflessness,” Shri Modi asserted.



The Prime Minister also remarked that the museum has been carefully curated so that each step highlights the magnificence of India, with its seven galleries showcasing the country’s diversity and cultural heritage. He pointed out the first gallery, which presents the Navpad, Arihant, Siddha, Acharya, Upadhyaya, and Sadhu, along with the four principles of Samyak Darshan, Samyak Gyan, Samyak Charitra, and Samyak Tap. He also highlighted the third gallery, which vividly depicts the lives and teachings of the Tirthankaras. “When knowledge is samyak, righteous, it becomes the foundation of equanimity and service,” PM Modi observed.

He recalled that ancient Indian universities such as Takshashila and Nalanda once housed lakhs of manuscripts, many of which were destroyed by foreign invaders driven by religious intolerance. He highlighted that during those challenging times, ordinary people played a crucial role in preserving whatever manuscripts remained for future generations. He also praised the remarkable dedication of Acharya Bhagwant Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb, who spent six decades travelling across villages and cities throughout the country in search of these manuscripts. “Over three lakh manuscripts inscribed on palm leaves and birch bark, some hundreds of years old, are today safely compiled at Koba, representing a monumental service to India’s past, present, and future,” asserted PM Modi.



He also emphasised the government’s commitment to preserving India’s manuscript heritage through the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which uses technology for digitisation, scientific preservation, and digital archiving. He highlighted a nationwide survey encouraging citizens to upload manuscripts in their possession, aiming to recover scattered historical knowledge. Describing this initiative alongside contributions from Koba Tirth, he called them symbols of a cultural renaissance in India.