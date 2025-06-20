/PM Modi hits out at RJD, Congress with 'jungle raj' dig at rally in Siwan, calls them anti Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 20) hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress party while addressing a rally in Bihar's Siwan, where he dedicated development projects worth Rs 10,000 crore. He spoke about the 'jungle raj' during the RJD regime in the state and urged people to vote the party out in the Bihar assembly elections to be held later this year.

"Those who brought ‘jungle raj’ to Bihar are looking for an opportunity to repeat their old deeds somehow. People who are ready to put the brake on the journey towards a prosperous Bihar have to be kept at bay,” PM Modi said at the rally.

He also spoke about how businesses suffered in Bihar and infrastructure was in a poor state during the Congress-RJD coalition.

Calling both the parties anti-Bihar and anti-investment, he said, “RJD and Congress actions are anti-Bihar and anti-investment. Whenever they talk about development, people see locks hanging on shops, businesses, industries and trades… These people have been the nurturers of poor infrastructure, mafia raj, gunda raj, and corruption.”

"Bihar became a symbol of poverty under the rule of ‘Panja’ (Congress) and ‘Laltern’ (RJD)… They looted so much that poverty became Bihar’s misfortune,' he further said.

The PM also highlighted how the poor condition of Dalit and backwards communities during their regime.

"Congress’s ‘License Raj’ kept Bihar poor for a long time… the Dalit and backwards communities were the biggest victims of this. Some families became millionaires and billionaires by showing these people false dreams of being free from poverty," PM Modi said.