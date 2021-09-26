PM Modi highlights importance of World Rivers Day during 'Mann Ki Baat'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the nation during his Mann ki Baat radio address while reminding the people on the significance of World Rivers Day.

"Today marks a very important day," India's prime minister said.

"September is an important month, a month when we celebrate World Rivers Day. A day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water," the prime minister said during the address.

India's prime minister said rivers are living entities and not just water entities as he urged citizens to mark the "river festival" at least once a year.

"A special e-auction of gifts I received is underway. The proceeds from it will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign," the prime minister informed.

India's prime minister noted India's growing UPI transaction which he said will bring "transparency" to the economy

During the address, PM Modi reminded the nation about Mahatma Gandhi's contribution as he encouraged citizens to buy India's khadi during the festive season since it was a symbol of India's independence.

PM Modi returned to India after concluding his visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and attended the first in-person Quad summit which was hosted by President Biden with Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga in attendance.

India's prime minister also held talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and interacted with CEOs.

(With inputs from Agencies)