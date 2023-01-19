PM Modi inaugurates two new Mumbai Metro Lines, projects worth ₹38,800 cr in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mumbai where he inaugurated two ₹12,600 crore new Mumbai metro lines, Metro Line 2A and Line 7, on Thursday. The Mumbai Metro is set to open to the public from 4 pm on 20 January. Apart from this, PM Modi also launched several projects worth around ₹38,800 crore in Maharashtra. The 18.6 km-long Metro Line 2A, also called the yellow line, runs between Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West. From Andheri West to Valani, phase II has been expanded by 9 kilometres, encompassing 8 stations. Moreover, a distance of approximately 16.5 kilometres between Andheri East with Dahisar East will be linked by Metro Line 7. According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) authorities, the two Metro lines would include a new interchange station at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West. Depending on the time of day, the metro trains are scheduled to operate on average every 10 minutes.

New Mumbai Metro Line to reduce traffic

The Mumbai Metro New Line is anticipated to carry between three to four lakh passengers daily. It will lessen traffic and crowding, and will also cut travel times by at least 30 to 50 percent. By 2031, it hopes to assist at least 10 lakh daily commuters.

85 % Made in India coaches in Mumbai Metro Line 2A, Line 7

The coaches are 85 per cent Made in India by Bharat Earth Movers Limited. According to media reports, the train has a capacity of 380 passengers each coach and can travel at a top speed of 70 kmph while transporting 2280 passengers. Female passengers will ride in a separate coach, and each stop will have a female security guard and CCTV systems.

Although drivers will initially be in the coaches, it is intended to be driverless and equipped with a cutting-edge signalling system. PM Modi lay the cornerstone for these lines in 2015. Its second phase, which spans 5.2 km from Goregaon East to Gundavali, will include four stations. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) and the MUMBAI 1 Mobile App, both of which can be used to pay for tickets with UPI at metro station entrance gates, will also be launched by the PM.

Ticket prices for Mumbai Metro New Line

The price of the two new lines' tickets would be between Rs. 10 and Rs. 50. The only element used to calculate ticket prices was the passenger's distance travelled. The fare for a trip of 0–3 kilometres will be Rs 10. The cost is Rs 20 for 3–12 km and Rs 30 for 12–18 km. Additionally, the ticket cost was Rs. 40 for 18 to 24 km and Rs. 50 for 24 to 30 km.

Mumbai Metro Route Map, Metro Line 2A Timetable

List of stations on Line 2A includes, Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West). This line will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East and Line 6 at Oshiwara.