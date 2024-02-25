PM Modi emerges as most popular global leader, tops the chart with impressive 78% approval rating

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to remain at the top spot as the most popular global leader, boasting an impressive 78% approval rating, according to a survey conducted by a US-based global decision intelligence agency, Morning Consult.

As per the survey's 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker', 17 per cent of the respondents expressed disapproval of PM Modi's leadership, whereas six per cent abstained from providing feedback.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador secured the second spot with an approval rating of 65 per cent followed by Argentina President Javier Milei at the third place with an approval rating of 63 per cent.

United States President Joe Biden trailed behind by a huge margin. He grabbed the 11th spot in the list with 37 per cent of people approving his leadership and 55 per cent of them disapproving. Eight per cent of the respondents chose to give no opinion about the US president.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was ranked 17th on the list with a 29 per cent approval rating, whereas UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was 20th with 25 per cent approving of his leadership and 66 per cent disapproving.

As per the agency's website, the latest approval ratings are based on the data gathered from January 30 to February 5.

In the month of December, the survey showed that PM Modi had an approval rating of 76 per cent.

A consistent triumph for Modi

Prime Minister Modi has consistently secured the top position in these global rankings, maintaining an approval rating between 75-80 per cent over the past several years, reports said.

These approval ratings also come following big victories for PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh last year. The triumphs are viewed as a boost for PM Modi and his party as they look ahead to the general elections scheduled in 2024.