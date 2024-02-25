Indian PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' won't be broadcast for next three months. Here's why

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" won't be broadcast for the next three months. The reason- the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country. Addressing the 110th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (Feb 25), Prime Minister Modi said, "Mann Ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls."

"Even though 'Mann Ki Baat' will stop for three months but, the achievements of the country will not stop therefore, keep posting the achievements of the society and the country on social media with the hashtag Mann Ki Baat," he added.

The monthly radio programme was launched on October 3, 2014. It aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth. In the 110 episodes done so far, Modi has spoken on subjects ranging from government policies, initiatives, and welfare schemes.

The radio programme is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 11 foreign languages.

'Women's power touching new heights of progress...'

On Sunday, PM Modi said that India's "Nari Shakti" (women's power) was touching new heights of progress in every field. "After a few days on March 8, we will celebrate Women's Day. This special day is an opportunity to salute the contributions of women's power in the developmental journey of the country. The great poet Bharathiyar Ji has said that the world will prosper only when women get equal opportunities. Nari Shakti (women power) is touching new heights of progress in every field," Modi said.

Also watch | Mann Ki Baat 110th Edition: PM Modi speaks to Drone Didi and hails women empowerment × The prime minister also talked about the 'NaMo Drone Didi' scheme by saying the initiative brought changes in the lives of women living in rural areas. The scheme was launched last year