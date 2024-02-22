Today India is the largest milk producing nation globally, 80 million associated with dairy sector: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Feb 22) attended the golden jubilee celebrations celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said that today India is the largest milk-producing country in the world, and 80 million people are associated with the nation's dairy sector. The GCMFF is the producer of Amul.

"In the last 10 years alone, milk production in India has increased by about 60 per cent. Per capita milk availability has also increased by 40 per cent in the last decade," Modi said.

"It is noteworthy that the driving force behind our flourishing dairy sector is Nari Shakti (women power) of Bharat," he added. Talking about the country's farming sector, the prime minister said that for the first time, the government has provided Kisan Credit Card facility to cattle farmers and fish farmers.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | At the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, PM Narendra Modi says, "Amul is also an example of how the destiny of future generations is changed with the decisions taken with farsightedness...Today, this is…"

"We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. The government has built 60,000+ Amrit Sarovars across the country. This very initiative will not only benefit farmers but will also strengthen the rural economy. Our goal is to provide modern technology and its know-how even to the small farmers of the country," he added.