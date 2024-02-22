'Historic increase in price': PM Modi lauds cabinet's hike in sugarcane FRP

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Feb 21) night conducted a meeting and approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for the next season (2024-25) at Rs 340 per quintal at sugar recovery rate of 10.25 per cent.

Hours after the announcement, PM Modi said his government was fully committed to fulfilling every welfare-related resolution.

"Our government is committed to fulfilling every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"In this context, a historic increase in the price of sugarcane purchase has been approved. This step will benefit crores of our sugarcane-producing farmers," he added. देशभर के अपने किसान भाई-बहनों के कल्याण से जुड़े हर संकल्प को पूरा करने के लिए हमारी सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। इसी कड़ी में गन्ना खरीद की कीमत में ऐतिहासिक बढ़ोतरी को मंजूरी दी गई है। इस कदम से हमारे करोड़ों गन्ना उत्पादक किसानों को लाभ होगा।https://t.co/Ap14Lrjw8Z https://t.co/nDEY8SAC3D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2024 × Notably, the new "historic price of sugarcane" is approximately eight per cent higher than FRP for the current season 23-24. The revised FRO will come into effect from October 1.

“With this approval, sugar mills will pay FRP of sugarcane @ Rs 340/quintal at recovery of 10.25 per cent. With each increase of recovery by 0.1 per cent, farmers will get additional price of Rs 3.32 while the same amount will be deducted on reduction of recovery by 0.1 per cent," the government stated.

"However, Rs 315.10/quintal is the minimum price of sugarcane which is at recovery of 9.5 per cent. Even if sugar recovery is lesser, farmers are assured of FRP at Rs 315.10/quintal," it added.

The cabinet in a press release informed that the fresh FRP had been determined based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and after consultation with state governments and other stakeholders.

Additionally, it is the highest FRP for sugarcane to be announced by the Modi government since coming to power nearly 10 years ago. The crop is mainly grown in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Farmers' protest halted

The announcement of the increase in FRP came on the same day as when the protesting farmers on the periphery of the capital city of New Delhi, demanding an agreement on Minimum Support Price (MSP), halted their march for two days.

As per reports, the temporary suspension was ordered by farmer leaders after a protester died and about 12 police personnel were injured on Wednesday as thousands of Indian farmers resumed their march to the capital, following failed fifth rounds of talks with the government.