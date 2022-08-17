PM Modi dials French PM Macron, a day after latter's heartful Independence Day message to India

A day after India's 75th Independence Day anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled French President Emmanuel Macron and the two reviewed the ongoing bilateral initiatives including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy. PM Modi also conveyed solidarity to his French counterpart as the European nation continues to brave devastating wildfires.

PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about the phone call, “Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India’s solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance,”

“President @EmmanuelMacron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also released a statement after the call and stated that the two leaders agreed to expand their relationship to new areas of cooperation.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation,” read the statement.

As reported by WION, France has been facing one of its worst summer seasons as deadly heatwaves parch the land across the region. Consequently, multiple wildfires, especially in southwestern France have torched more than 6,200 hectares alone. Overall, more than 57,200 hectares of area has been blazed in France since the fire began.

The phone call to Macron comes a day after the French PM wished India on its Independence Day anniversary, both in English and Hindi, much to the astonishment of Indians.

"Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side." tweeted Macron.

"We have built a strategic partnership together that makes our country stronger. Together, we are able to find solutions to global challenges, make the world safer, and bring prosperity and progress to our people," the French PM added in Hindi as well.

Macron and Modi have enjoyed a warm relationship, ever since both came to power. PM Modi visited France in May earlier this year, where the two countries held fruitful bilateral discussions.

