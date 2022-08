More than 57,200 hectares torched

Firefighter take position in their vehicles as a fire burns in a forest near homes in Clefs-Val-D'Anjou, near La Fleche, western France. The intense mobilisation of firefighters has not halted the spread of fires in the area. More than 57,200 hectares have gone up in flames so far in France this year, nearly six times the full-year average for 2006-2021

(Photograph:AFP)