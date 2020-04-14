PM Modi conveys Ramzan greetings to Palestine President Abbas in telephonic conversation 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke on phone today with Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine and conveyed greetings to the President and the people of Palestine, for the forthcoming holy month of Ramzan.

Modi also appreciated the efforts being made by Palestine authorities to protect their population from the virus.

He also assured all possible support from India for these efforts.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch at appropriate levels to explore avenues of cooperation at this challenging time.

The two leaders also discussed the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and apprised each other of the steps being taken in their respective countries to control the situation.