PM Modi congratulates ISRO on successful PSLV-C49 launch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission today.

"In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Saturday afternoon after a 26-hour countdown.

"Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission," the prime minister informed.

"The liftoff was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle," ISRO said in a statement.

It is the first satellite launch by India's space agency this year which was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support," ISRO said.

The customer satellites include one from Lithuania, four from Luxembourg and four from the United States.