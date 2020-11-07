ISRO launches PSLV-C49 earth imaging satellite into space

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched PSLV-C49/EOS01 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

PSLV-C49 is carrying nine foreign satellites. It was ISRO's first satellite launch of this year.

Watch Live: Launch of EOS-01 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-49 https://t.co/H4jE2fUhNQ — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020 ×

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission of the PSLV-C49 is an earth observation satellite meant for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

PSLV-C49 is carrying customer satellites from Luxembourg, USA and Lithuania.

All nine customer satellites have been successfully separated and injected into their intended orbit, ISRO informed.

I congratulate @ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020 ×

"This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together," ISRO chief K Sivan said.

The ISRO chief applauded the work of the engineers who worked through the pandemic as per COVID-19 guidelines, without compromising on quality.