PM Modi, Chinese President Xi to attend BRICS summit 'virtually' on November 17

The twelfth BRICS summit will be held on November 17 with Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi set to attend the meeting virtually.

The meeting between the Chinese president Xi Jinping and PM Modi will be the first since the border standoff along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

The BRICS NSA meeting had taken place virtually in Russia with NSA Ajit Doval representing the Indian side and the Chinese side was headed by diplomat Yang Jiechi.

The theme of the meeting of the leaders of BRICS countries this time would be “BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth”.

"The main purpose of the Russian BRICS chairmanship in 2020 is to contribute to raising living standards and quality of life our peoples," it said in a statement.

“Despite the current global situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the activities under the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 are carried out in a consistent manner. Since January 2020 more than 60 events have been organized, including via videoconferencing," Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, said.