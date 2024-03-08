PM Modi bought Kashmiri Pashmina stole during his visit on March 7 to Srinagar

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kashmir valley on March 7 and it was Kashmir handicrafts that took the centre stage during his Srinagar visit. While interacting with the local artisans of the Kashmir valley, PM Modi personally purchased a finely wrought Pashmina stole.

A stole featuring a nuanced double shutter - GaddeKond (Herringbone) pattern and distinguished by both hand-spun and hand woven techniques caught the eye of PM Modi. "Today marks a momentous milestone for the handicrafts and handloom sector in Kashmir," expressed Mahmood Shah, Director of Handicraft and Handloom, Kashmir.

"Prime Minister Modi has consistently championed the promotion of Kashmir's Handicraft and Handloom, gifting these exquisite creations to world dignitaries on various occasions, thereby providing a global stage for these crafts. His recent purchase of a Pashmina stole serves as a heartfelt tribute to the craftsmanship of J&K."

This acquisition not only encapsulates the elegance of traditional Pashmina weaving but also symbolises the commendable weaving skills of Mr. Abdul Rashid Magrey, who was recently honoured with the prestigious UT Award in 2021 for his exceptional Pashmina weaving.

The acquired Pashmina Stole was presented in a bespoke Papier Mache box, an artistic creation by the acclaimed artisan, Mr. Riyaz Khan.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, alongside the distinguished artisans, showcased the timeless artistry embedded in the region's culture and traditions. The Lieutenant Governor presented Prime Minister Modi with a Kani Shawl adorned with Sozni Embroidery and an alluring Papier Mache panel.

These beautiful pieces, made with great care by talented craftsmen, showcase the exceptional skill and artistic talent unique to Kashmir valley.