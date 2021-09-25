PM Modi arrives in New York, to address UNGA tomorrow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Friday evening (local time). He is scheduled to address 76th session of UNGA tomorrow. Earlier in the day, PM Modi left from Washington after meeting US President Joe Biden and attending the Quad Summit.

"Thank you, Washington! Onward bound for New York. After a historic Quad Leaders` Summit and bilateral engagements with USA, Australia and Japan, PM Narendra Modi departs for the New York leg of his visit," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

After a historic Quad Leaders' Summit and bilateral engagements with USA, Australia and Japan, PM @narendramodi departs for the New York leg of his visit.

PM Modi is in US for a three-day visit. He arrived on Wednesday. This is his first visit to a country beyond India's neighbourhood since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi`s US visit will conclude on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

The theme for this year`s General Debate is `Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations`.

