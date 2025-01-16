Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday that the prime minister has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees.

The decision was shared by the minister during a press briefing in Delhi to announce cabinet decisions.

The minister highlighted that since India's independence in 1947, there have been seven pay commissions to revise the salaries and benefits of central government employees.

He said, "For your awareness, our Prime Minister has approved the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission for all central government employees."

He also emphasised the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain a regular schedule for the establishment of pay commissions. The last such commission, the 7th Central Pay Commission, was initiated in 2016 and is set to complete its term in 2026.

He said, "Following the commitment made by the Prime Minister to establish pay commissions in a regular rhythm, the 7th Pay Commission started in 2016, and its term will be completed in 2026."

Vaishnaw stated that setting up the 8th Central Pay Commission well before 2025 will ensure sufficient time to review and finalize its recommendations. This proactive approach will enable the government to implement the proposed changes effectively before the 7th Pay Commission's tenure ends.

The pay commission plays a crucial role in determining salary structures, allowances, and other benefits for government employees, and its recommendations significantly impact millions of workers and pensioners across the country.

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission highlights that the government is committed to addressing the financial and professional needs of its workforce.

This announcement brings hope to central government employees who rely on pay commissions to ensure fair and timely revisions of their compensation.

With the 8th Pay Commission set to begin its work soon, employees can expect a thorough review of their pay scales and benefits in line with evolving economic conditions and government priorities.

