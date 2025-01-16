Although global demand for electric vehicle (EV) has weakened, the Indian automakers are all set to roll out over a dozen EV models in 2025 that are slated to be priced at premium levels, feature enhanced driving range and equipping faster charging capabilities.

EVs get prominent play at India's flagship five day auto show beginning Friday in New Delhi. Domestic heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra, as well as international brands including Toyota, Hyundai, the Vietnamese automaker VinFast and the Chinese-backed JSW-MG Motor will unveil new models.

Tata Motors and Mahindra will be showing off expanded lineups in advance of stricter emission norms coming into effect in 2027, as the government strives to raise the uptake of EVs to 30% by 2030. EVs sold just 2.5% of India’s cars, but added up to 10 million global EV sales in 2024, an increase of 13%.

For India, its EV market is expanding faster than its overall car market, with 2024 sales 20% up at about 100,000 units. Sales of EVs in India are forecast to double to 90,000 units in 2025, with models engineered particularly for electric power — with ranges of more than 400 km. Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUVs will offer over 600 km and fast 20-80% charging in under 20 minutes, say some vehicles.

That means affordability remains a challenge. The new models from Mahindra, selling from USD 22,000 to USD 35,000, are far above the Indian countryman’s USD 12,000 average car price. While budget models are growing faster, premium options are growing faster as well. Rather than starting from scratch in an economy where labor costs are still relatively low, VinFast is building a car factory in southern India and is looking at showcasing models such as its mini-SUV VF3 and the three row VF9 MPV there.

Hyundai will exhibit an electric version of its India-built Creta SUV, while BYD will display its Sealion 7 electric SUV. Maruti Suzuki will preview its first EV, the e-Vitara SUV, co-developed with parent company Suzuki and Toyota, set for a late-2025 launch.

Some manufacturers will also showcase alternative technologies, including hydrogen fuel cells, flex-fuel models, and hybrids. As Toyota’s India head, Vikram Gulati, notes, “A balanced approach, promoting all clean fuel technologies, is vital for accelerating the shift to electric.”