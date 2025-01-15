India is gearing up to host the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo from January 17 to 22 across three venues in Delhi and Greater Noida. The global mobility show aims to bring together automotive and mobility players from all across the world under one umbrella, uniting the automotive value chain. The 2025 edition of the global expo aims to emphasize on sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements in the world of mobility.

Spanning over 200,000 square meters, the expo provides ample space for exhibitions, conferences, and interactive sessions. Over half a million visitors from across the globe are expected to visit the auto show over six days to witness the displays from 15,000+ exhibitors.

If you are planning to visit the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, below are some key details to check out:

Dates:

January 17 - Exclusive Media Day

January 18 - Exclusive Dealers' Day

January 19-22 - Show opens for public

Timings:

The exhibitions will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on all the six days.

Venues:

Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi | Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi | India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida

Nearest metro stations:

Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station (Airport Line) for Yashobhoomi | Supreme Court Metro Station (Blue Line) for Bharat Mandapam | Pari Chowk Metro Station (Aqua Line) for India Expo Centre & Mart

Concurrent Shows:

The expo will host 9+ concurrent shows across the three venues such as Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Cycle Show, Auto Components Show, etc., ensuring comprehensive coverage of the industry.

Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Cycle Show, Battery Show, Steel Pavilion, Nasscom Mobility Tech Pavilion will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam. Auto Components Show will be hosted at Yashobhoomi from January 18 to 21 while the Construction Equipment Expo and Urban Mobility & Infra Show will be hosted at the India Expo Centre & Mart from January 19 to 22.

Entry Fees:

The entry to the exhibitions is free of cost for the public. Visitors can register on the official website of Bharat Mobility: https://www.bharat-mobility.com/visitor-registration

Key launches and unveils at Auto Expo 2025

Some of the key passenger vehicle and two-wheeler unveils and launches that will take place at Auto Expo this year include Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Hyundai Creta electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, VinFast VF9, BYD Sealion 7, MG Cyberster, MG M9, Hero Xoom 125R, Hero Xoom 160R, new TVS adventure bike, and the second CNG bike from Bajaj Auto, among others.