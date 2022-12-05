Petrol, diesel prices today: Check the latest fuel rates in your city on 5 December

Early trends in trading show a slight increase in oil prices as OPEC+ countries are re-looking at their production goals ahead of an EU embargo and price limitations on Russian crude oil on Monday. In addition to that, Chinese cities saw a loosening up of the COVID-19 strict regulations over the weekend, which is encouraging the country's gasoline demands.

The price of Brent crude increased by 39 per cent to $85.96 per barrel, while the price of WTI crude increased by 37 per cent to $80.35 per barrel. Though the prices of crude oil globally have seen massive ups and downs in numbers, the petrol and diesel prices in India have remained stable. The stability in the prices of diesel and gasoline was since the central government cut down the tax charges.

The Centre reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May this year, which resulted in a big decrease in fuel prices. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on various global developments around the world. The current price of gasoline in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and for diesel, it is Rs 89.62 per litre.

Here are the city-wise latest prices of diesel and petrol on 5 December 2022:

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre

Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre