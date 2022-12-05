Petrol, diesel prices today: Check the latest fuel rates in your city on 5 December
Early trends suggest an increase in oil prices as OPEC+ countries renewed their production goals ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian crude oil and as COVID-19 regulations ease in China. Check all the latest effects on fuel prices in your city due to these global developments.
Early trends in trading show a slight increase in oil prices as OPEC+ countries are re-looking at their production goals ahead of an EU embargo and price limitations on Russian crude oil on Monday. In addition to that, Chinese cities saw a loosening up of the COVID-19 strict regulations over the weekend, which is encouraging the country's gasoline demands.
The price of Brent crude increased by 39 per cent to $85.96 per barrel, while the price of WTI crude increased by 37 per cent to $80.35 per barrel. Though the prices of crude oil globally have seen massive ups and downs in numbers, the petrol and diesel prices in India have remained stable. The stability in the prices of diesel and gasoline was since the central government cut down the tax charges.
The Centre reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May this year, which resulted in a big decrease in fuel prices. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on various global developments around the world. The current price of gasoline in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and for diesel, it is Rs 89.62 per litre.
Here are the city-wise latest prices of diesel and petrol on 5 December 2022:
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre
Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre
Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre
Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre
Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre