In a first, India’s Navy Day was celebrated outside national capital: All you need to know

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Indian Navy Day as a way to acknowledge the Navy’s achievements as well as to commemorate ‘Operation Trident’ which played an important role during the Indo-Pak War (1971). This year’s celebration also marked the first time the celebration was conducted outside the national capital New Delhi.

The Indian President Droupadi Murmu was in attendance as the Guest of Honour at the event while the country’s Navy demonstrated its combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' in the city of Visakhapatnam’s Vizag beach, on Sunday.

“Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Twitter. He added, “The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.”

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries from the central and state governments, which was hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff. During the celebrations, Skydiver Anup Singh also presented the president with a book on the ‘History of Indian Navy’ following his performance of a free fall from an aircraft.

The Navy’s commandos carried out an operation from the Sea King helicopter which was followed by a demonstration of their combat skills in a search and rescue mission with commandos using the Naval helicopter Chetak and the indigenously-built ALH Mach-3 (Advanced Light Helicopter).

Several warships were also on display which included the missile corvette INS Khanjar, INS Kadmat and INS Kirch, said a report by PTI. Additionally, the Indian Navy’s destroyers INS Delhi and INS Kochi were also a part of the display, for the thousands gathered to witness the celebrations.

Speaking at the event, president Murmu said, "It is a day to remember and honour our martyrs who etched a permanent place for themselves in history and continue to inspire every generation. This day also reminds us to rededicate ourselves to taking India forward, transiting through Amrit Kaal, towards a great future."

The occasion was also marked by the release of a special song written for the Indian Navy by a noted lyricist, Prasoon Joshi and composed by the famous trio Shankar, Ehsaan, and, Loy. The president also virtually inaugurated several projects across the country, including schools, national highways, and army-related infrastructure.

