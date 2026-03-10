Google Preferred
Petrol and diesel prices in India unlikely to rise for now, but can increase if oil prices cross THIS mark

Published: Mar 10, 2026, 08:41 IST | Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 08:41 IST
Representative image: Petrol Pump Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Will petrol and diesel prices rise in India as global oil prices surge during the Iran war? Reports suggest fuel prices are unlikely to increase unless crude crosses $130 per barrel. India currently has adequate supplies, but what happens if oil prices keep climbing? Scroll down to find out.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to increase unless global crude oil prices cross the $130 per barrel mark, suggest reports citing government sources. According to an ANI report, officials on Monday (Mar 9) said that India currently has sufficient fuel supplies, but cautioned that petrol and diesel prices may be hiked if the price of crude oil crosses the USD 130 per barrel mark.

(More to follow)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

