Person who becomes Congress president might not even have 1% support: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Days after the explosive Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "a person who becomes party president might not even have one per cent support."

Also Read: Congress to hold elections for the post of president: Ahmed Patel

Azad was one of the 23 leaders who had demanded an "active, full-time and visible" party president which was described as a "letter not dissent" and criticised by party leader Rahul Gandhi who had questioned the timing the of the letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Gulam Nabi pitched for elections to be held within the party, adding that it would be better if an elected body represents the party otherwise the "Congress will continue to sit in the Opposition for the next 50 years."

"When you contest the election at least 51 per cent is with you and you contest the election against only 2 to 3 people within the party. A person who will get 51 per cent of votes will be elected. Others will get 10 or 15 per cent votes. The person who wins and get charge of the post of party president, it means that 51 per cent people are with him. The election has the benefit that when you fight elections, at least your party is 51 per cent behind you. Right now, the person who becomes president might not even have one per cent support. If members are elected then they cannot be removed. So what is the problem," Azad told ANI.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal who had hit out against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly questioning his loyalty backed Azad saying that the party needs 24x7 leadership since the Congress was at a historic low.

After the Congress meeting, Congress had said that Sonia Gandhi will continue in the post till a "proper procedure" is implemented in "not too distant future" to elect a party chief.

Sonia Gandhi had reportedly offered to quit but was requested by the CWC members to stay on.