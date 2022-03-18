Peas-full journey? Indian airport security stops IPS officer. Here’s what happened

Airport security in India’s Jaipur were in for a surprise recently. They seem to have been well acquainted with people carrying pickels, papad, gold, cash, etc till now.

But what senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arun Bothra was carrying in his baggage to Bhubaneswar seemed to be a very unique item.

So, do you want to know what it was? Well, it was peas. Yes, you read it right.

Bothra, who seems to have been known for his witty tweets while pulling up violators online, became an inspiration for several memes and jokes on social media.

The transport commissioner of Odisha said he had bought 10 kilos of peas for Rs 40 a kg.

In a now-viral tweet, he wrote, “Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag.”

It seems he could not resist buying things at a good bargain. As he was delighted to find peas at a low price, he bought them in bulk and arrived at the airport.

The incident has taken social media by storm and left several users, including several IAS and IFS officers, in splits online.

