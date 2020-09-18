Paytm back on Google Play Store after getting removed for 'violating policies'

Online payment platform Paytm was back in Google Play Store on Friday evening after having been removed for 'violating policies'. The app returned within some hours of its removal from the Google Play Store.

Removal of Paytm from the Play Store hit headlines everywhere on Friday afternoon.

"We don`t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google said on a blog post.

However, the blog post did not explicitly mention Paytm. Reuters reported that Google separately confirmed that the removal of Paytm was indeed for policy violation.

The news made waves everywhere. During the day, Paytm took to Twitter to assure its users that their money was safe.

"Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal," tweeted Paytm

"The company had not breached Google policies but was running an offer that gave its users stickers, for payments and money transfers, which could then be used to redeem cashbacks - a move Google deemed as gambling," the Paytm spokesman told Reuters.

Also Read | Paytm app removed from Google Play Store. Is alleged violation of guidelines the reason?

There has not been any statement so far from Google outlining in detail the way Paytm violated the policies of Play Store.

Around 7 pm on Friday evening, Paytm tweeted suggesting that the app was back in the Play Store.

Paytm was launched about a decade ago. It got a filip after a tie-up with Uber and a major boost after demonetisation in India in the year 2016. Paytm got the benefit of its early start as Indians suddenly had to move to online payments after currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 were taken out of circulation.

(With agency inputs)

