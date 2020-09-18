Paytm app removed from Google Play Store. Is alleged violation of guidelines the reason?

Payment app Paytm has been mysteriously taken down from Google Play Store. The app, owned by One97 Communications Ltd, is not visible on Google Play Store for now.

All other apps under its umbrella -- Paytm For Business, Paytm Money, and Paytm Mall -- are, however, are available on Play Store.

The Paytm app is still available for download on the Apple App Store.

To this end, Paytm in a statement on Twitter said, "Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal."

Paytm disappeared from Google Play Store a few hours after Google’s Suzanne Frey, who is Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, posted a blog, detailing a few guidelines.

“We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” she wrote.

"We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," wrote Suzanne.

This is being linked to the removal of the app.

One97 Communications Ltd was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The company had received massive funding from fintech firm Ant Financials, which is an ally of China's Alibaba group.