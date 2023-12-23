LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Patient's urge to smoke makes ICU room go up in flames: Reports

Jamnagar, GujaratEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Dec 23, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
main img

(Representative image) Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The patient was admitted in a hospital in the Indian state of Gujarat. The patient suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and was battling smoking addiction. The patient was dependent on oxygen support as well

Smoking is injurious to health. It can especially be when you already are a patient. And if you smoke inside a hospital, it can pose a threat to everyone around. Multiple media reports have said that a man in Indian state of Gujarat, who himself was a patient in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Hospital unintentionally started a fire. The reason? The patient couldn't overcome his urge to smoke.

The patient was admitted in a hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The patient suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and was battling smoking addiction. The patient was dependent on oxygen support as well.

When he lit up a Bidi (local version of a cigarette) his oxygen mask caught fire and fire spread inside the ICU room. The video of the ICU room in which the incident took place is being shared on social media.

trending now

It has been reported that the hospital staff were alerted on time and the fire was contained before it could cause danger to other rooms and patients inside the hospital. But the room itself bore the brunt of the flames.

×

Smoking inside a facility like hospital is extremely irresponsible behaviour. The hospital staff reportedly found a burnt match-stick and a matchbox near the bed of the patient. They hence came to the conclusion that the fire must've started when the patient lit up the Bidi.

By the time of publishing of this news article, the video had garnered more than 2000 views with a user even deriding the patient as 'desperate Bidi smoker'.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. To check out his Xs, search @ManasJoshi on X (formerly Twitter) or follow this link (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi).

RELATED

Anti-piracy group DCOC to send officer to India's maritime information hub, IFC-IOR

India: More than 200 fresh Covid cases, one death recorded in last 24 hours in Kerala

India: 'Dry state' Gujarat permits liquor consumption in GIFT City for workers, visitors