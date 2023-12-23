Patient's urge to smoke makes ICU room go up in flames: Reports

Smoking is injurious to health. It can especially be when you already are a patient. And if you smoke inside a hospital, it can pose a threat to everyone around. Multiple media reports have said that a man in Indian state of Gujarat, who himself was a patient in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Hospital unintentionally started a fire. The reason? The patient couldn't overcome his urge to smoke.

The patient was admitted in a hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The patient suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and was battling smoking addiction. The patient was dependent on oxygen support as well.

When he lit up a Bidi (local version of a cigarette) his oxygen mask caught fire and fire spread inside the ICU room. The video of the ICU room in which the incident took place is being shared on social media.

It has been reported that the hospital staff were alerted on time and the fire was contained before it could cause danger to other rooms and patients inside the hospital. But the room itself bore the brunt of the flames.

#Gujarat जामनगर की GG Hospital के आईसीयू में एक मरीज़ ने तलब उठने पर ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर ही बीड़ी सुलगा ली। बीड़ी जलाते ही ऑक्सीजन ने आग पकड़ ली। हालांकि अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने समय सूचकता से आग पर काबू पा लिया। pic.twitter.com/Sh0GEzu9dN — Dhairya Gajara (@dhairyagajara) December 22, 2023 ×

Smoking inside a facility like hospital is extremely irresponsible behaviour. The hospital staff reportedly found a burnt match-stick and a matchbox near the bed of the patient. They hence came to the conclusion that the fire must've started when the patient lit up the Bidi.