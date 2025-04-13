At least 31 people were injured after a tourist bus overturned on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh early Sunday (Apr 13) morning, officials confirmed.

Advertisment

The accident occurred around 4:00 am near Mandi, as the bus was headed toward Kasol in the scenic Parvati Valley of the Kullu district — a popular tourist destination.

Also read | Forget Ghibli Trend, Here's How You Can Turn Yourself into a 'Barbiecore' Action Figure Using ChatGPT

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Chander, the bus was carrying tourists when it lost control and overturned, possibly due to overspeeding. According to a preliminary investigation, overspeeding may be the likely cause of the mishap.

Advertisment

Among the injured were the driver and conductor of the bus. Two passengers are said to be in critical condition and have been referred to Nerchowk Medical College for advanced care. Six others sustained serious injuries, while the remaining were treated for minor wounds.

Also read | Now a simple blood test could detect Parkinson’s disease long before symptoms emerge

Emergency services, along with local police and rescue teams, responded quickly to the scene, ensuring swift medical aid for the victims. Authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the incident.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)