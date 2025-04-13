Forget Ghibli Trend, Here's How You Can Turn Yourself into a 'Barbiecore' Action Figure Using ChatGPT

Step 4. Prompt Example

Draw an action figure toy/Barbie doll of the person in this photo. The figure should be full figure and displayed in it original blister pack packaging. On top of the box is the name of the toy, "add name" with "headline" across a single line of text. In the blister pack packaging, next to the figure, display the toy's accessories (guitar, pets, tools of your trade, whatever you want).