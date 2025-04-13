Forget Ghibli Trend, Here's How You Can Turn Yourself into a 'Barbiecore' Action Figure Using ChatGPT

A new trend called "Barbiecore" has emerged, captivating the internet as users create AI-generated action figures of themselves and their favourite celebrities.
This trend follows the previous Ghibli art trend, which involved transforming photos into the style of Studio Ghibli, a renowned animation studio known for its hand-drawn films.
The Barbiecore trend involves using ChatGPT to generate an action figure based on a user's photo, complete with 80s-style realistic plastic packaging and customized accessories.
To participate, users upload a high-resolution, full-body photo to ChatGPT and provide detailed prompts specifying packaging and accessory preferences. The AI then creates a custom action figure, which users can further refine by requesting changes to features like hairstyles or accessories.
Swipe on for the step-by-step instructions on how to make your action figure.
For this, you can use ChatGPT's desktop version or the mobile app. For now, you can even make the action figure using the free version.
Upload to ChatGPT a good-quality photo of yourself or the person you want to turn into an action figure. Full-body pictures work the best.
To create the doll, you now need to specify in detail what you want. You can be as specific as you want about the packaging, accessories, box colour, etc.
Draw an action figure toy/Barbie doll of the person in this photo. The figure should be full figure and displayed in it original blister pack packaging. On top of the box is the name of the toy, "add name" with "headline" across a single line of text. In the blister pack packaging, next to the figure, display the toy's accessories (guitar, pets, tools of your trade, whatever you want).
If you use the prompt, remember to add your specifications in place of the text in brackets.
Once ChatGPT comes up with your custom action figure, you can ask it to make changes. For example, if you want a different hairstyle or want to customise the accessories some more, this is when you tell ChatGPT.
Lastly, just download your action figure and share it with your friends and family.